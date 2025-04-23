Craddock Gets 7 Years for Fentanyl and Marijuana Sales

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– A Calaveras County man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for drug sales charges tied to a January overdose case in Tuolumne County, the District Attorney’s Office announced this week.

Corey Craddock, 20, pleaded guilty to felony possession of fentanyl for sale and misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale. The charges followed a Jan. 29 overdose in Columbia, where a victim survived thanks to his mother’s quick response. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) launched an investigation, learning Craddock was on felony supervision for a previous drug conviction in Stanislaus County. Although he listed a Calaveras address, Craddock frequently stayed with a friend in Tuolumne County, where authorities found roughly 1,500 counterfeit pills resembling oxycodone but containing fentanyl.

Craddock was pulled over on January 30th and found in possession of about 1.3 pounds of marijuana. His seized phone contained evidence of drug sales activity. Due to a recent legal amendment, Craddock’s possession of more than 100 grams of fentanyl triggered a state prison sentence rather than county jail time and added additional years. As part of his plea, Craddock received a fentanyl advisement warning that drug distribution involving fatal outcomes could result in homicide charges.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Novelli. Anyone with information about local drug sales is urged to contact the TNT tip line at (209) 533-5884.