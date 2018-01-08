Valley Springs Man Arrested For DUI

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA – A solo-vehicle crash in Calaveras County resulted in serious injuries and the driver being arrested for DUI.

The rollover crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Antonovich Road near the La Contenta Golf Course, off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. The CHP reports that 19-year-old Gaylen Anderson was traveling at an unknown speed when he lost control of the 1998 Jeep Wrangler he was driving on a curve near the intersection of Priscilla Court. The Jeep smashed into a garbage can and then hit a mail box. It flew down an embankment while rolling over several times.

Anderson was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. Hewas taken to a Modesto hospital, but not before officers arrested him for allegedly being drunk behind the wheel.

Antonovich Road near the La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic