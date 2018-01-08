Valley Springs Man Arrested For DUI

Valley Springs, CA – A solo-vehicle crash in Calaveras County resulted in serious injuries and the driver being arrested for DUI.
The rollover crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Antonovich Road near the La Contenta Golf Course, off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. The CHP reports that 19-year-old Gaylen Anderson was traveling at an unknown speed when he lost control of the 1998 Jeep Wrangler he was driving on a curve near the intersection of Priscilla Court. The Jeep smashed into a garbage can and then hit a mail box. It flew down an embankment while rolling over several times.
Anderson was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. Hewas taken to a Modesto hospital, but not before officers arrested him for allegedly being drunk behind the wheel.
Antonovich Road near the La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs