Valley Springs Man Arrested For DUI

08/01/2018 12:38 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Valley Springs, CA – A solo-vehicle crash in Calaveras County resulted in serious injuries and the driver being arrested for DUI.

The rollover crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Antonovich Road near the La Contenta Golf Course, off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. The CHP reports that 19-year-old Gaylen Anderson was traveling at an unknown speed when he lost control of the 1998 Jeep Wrangler he was driving on a curve near the intersection of Priscilla Court. The Jeep smashed into a garbage can and then hit a mail box. It flew down an embankment while rolling over several times.

Anderson was ejected from the vehicle and  sustained major injuries. Hewas taken to a Modesto hospital, but not before officers arrested him for allegedly being drunk behind the wheel.

Antonovich Road near the La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs

Antonovich Road near the La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs 38.159035, -120.835995 (Directions)

 

