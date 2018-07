Sonora, CA — There is a power outage impacting 13 customers in east Sonora.

The outage started at 9:16am north of Highway 108 in an area around Phoenix Lake Road. What ignited the outage remains under investigation, but PG&E hopes to have everyone restored by 12:45pm.

Written by BJ Hansen.

