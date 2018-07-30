Update: Vegetation Fire Near Red Hill Dump

Update at 10:30am: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on the one acre fire near the Red Hill Dump in Calaveras County. Air resources have been released from the incident and are returning to base. Mop-up will continue at the site with the help of ground resources. What ignited the fire is unknown.

Original story posted at 10:15am: Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

It is estimated to be around an acre in size. It is near the area of Highway 4 and Red Hill Road in the vicinity of the Red Hill Dump. No structures are immediately considered threatened. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

