Mountain Lion Hazing Bill Pulled After Heated Debate At Capitol

Sacramento, CA– A bill aimed at deterring mountain lion attacks by allowing trained houndsmen to non-lethally chase the predators was shelved Tuesday after a tense legislative hearing at the California Capitol.

Senate Bill 818, known as “Taylen and Wyatt’s Law,” was introduced in response to a 2024 mountain lion attack that killed 21-year-old Taylen Brooks and severely injured his younger brother, Wyatt, while the two were hiking in rural El Dorado County. The legislation proposed a pilot program in that county permitting qualified personnel to haze aggressive mountain lions using dogs to restore the animals’ fear of humans and reduce risks to public safety.

The bill was heard by the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, where it faced amendments that would have removed the use of dogs from the proposal. Rather than accept those changes, the bill’s author, Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, R-Jackson, withdrew the legislation.

The move came despite emotional testimony and public backing from the Brooks family and El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauf, who argued that the region has seen a surge in mountain lion encounters and attacks on livestock and pets. Data cited by Alvarado-Gil’s office showed more than 200 domestic animals were killed by mountain lions in El Dorado County last year, with dozens more reported in 2025.

Opposition to the bill came largely from environmental groups and conservation advocates, who raised concerns about public safety, animal welfare, and the possibility of hounds chasing lions onto private land. Critics said the increase in mountain lion activity was linked to habitat loss from wildfires, not a lack of fear toward humans. Lawmakers signaled that the discussion is far from over, with some committee members stating a willingness to explore alternative strategies.