Burn Permits Required, Effective May 1

Sonora, CA — Those burning debris piles in the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction must have a permit starting on Thursday, May 1.

It covers Tuolumne County, Calaveras County, eastern Stanislaus County and eastern San Joaquin County.

Burn permits can now only be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. Applicants must watch a short video. They must be in possession of either a printed or digital copy when doing debris burning.

CAL Fire adds that it is important to always follow the terms of the permit, including limiting pile size to a maximum of four feet by four feet in diameter and clearing down to bare mineral soil 10 feet from the outer edges of burn piles. Outdoor burning may only be done on permissive burn days. Remain in attendance of burn piles and always have tools and water nearby to suppress any escape. A failure to follow the precautions may result in a citation and fines.

The change on May takes effect at 8 am.