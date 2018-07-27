Three Injured In Head-On Crash Near Twain Harte

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA — The CHP has released new information about a head-on crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 108 between Twain Harte and Confidence.

An unidentified 19-year-old Soulsbyville man was driving a 1997 Subaru eastbound when he allegedly veered to the left, for an unknown reason, into the path of an oncoming Ford Explorer driven by an unidentified 71-year-old Oakdale woman. The two vehicles collided and the Soulsbyville teen had to be extricated from his Subaru by officials with the Twain Harte Fire Department. He was flown by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto to treat possible internal injuries.

The Oakdale woman, and her lone passenger, a 74-year old Oakdale man, were taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora to treat minor to moderate injuries. The crash happened at 3:37pm near the intersection of Pine Acres Road.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic