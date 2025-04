Twain Harte, CA– Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on Plainview Road near Oman Drive in the Twain Harte area. The blaze burned a half-acre of grass and brush at a slow rate of spread. Additional resources were dispatched, and forward progress was halted at a half-acre. No structures were threatened. Crews remain on the scene for mop-up operations.

