Free Forest Business Bootcamp Coming To Sonora

Sonora, CA– A free two-day forest entrepreneurship workshop will be held May 17–18 in Sonora, offering training and resources for those looking to launch or expand forest-based businesses.

Hosted by Sierra Business Council in partnership with Sierra Commons and Mother Lode Job Training, the Advanced Forest Entrepreneurship Bootcamp will provide hands-on education in areas such as forest thinning, prescribed fire, biofuel, mass timber products, and home hardening. The event will also feature a Friday night networking social. Industry experts in forestry, marketing, finance, human resources, and more will lead sessions designed to help participants build viable businesses that support sustainable land management and wildfire prevention.

“Opportunities like this help accelerate business growth in the forestry sector,” said James Hanson, business services manager at Mother Lode Job Training.

Last year’s introductory bootcamp had a measurable impact, including helping one graduate advance a biomass-to-energy power plant project in Camptonville. The program is led by Robert X Trent of Sierra Commons and Ruby Beauchamp, a reforestation professional. Participants will also gain access to one-on-one business advising and support groups through the Small Business Development Center. The bootcamp is funded by a Good Jobs Challenge grant through the Foundation for California Community Colleges. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Information on how to register can be found here.