Gaiser Picked To Lead Infant Child Enrichment Services (ICES)

Sonora, CA — The Infant Child Enrichment Services (ICES) board of directors has hired Paula Gaiser to be the new Executive Director.

She will replace Chris Mackenzie, who is retiring after 23 years with the agency, effective May 5.

ICES notes that Gaiser is a talented administrator with a heart for improving the lives of children. She served as the Operations Director for the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County, advancing efforts to build a sports complex in Standard. She also has a professional background in the Human Resources field.

Gaiser says she is “honored to serve our local communities alongside a great team. Together, we can create better futures for our children and families.”

ICES is a 501©3 non-profit organization. Its mission is to enrich the lives of children and families in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. It is accomplished by providing direct services to families, educating the community about childcare and child development, and advocating for the increased quality and availability of childcare.