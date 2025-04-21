Sunday Evening Power Outage Across Sonora

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that 2,640 customers lost electricity at around 7:40 pm in the Sonora area.

The company reports that it was “unplanned” and a team is “evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

It is impacting much of downtown Sonora and East Sonora.

The company does not have an estimated full restoration time. Some customers have been notified that power will be restored around 2:30 am. PG&E reports that once the cause is located, repairs will be made, and the power will be restored.