Battery Arrest as Evidenced By Bite Mark

Sonora, CA — A bite mark was all the evidence Sonora Police Officers need to arrest a woman after attacking her ex-boyfriend.

The incident happened this weekend when officers responded to a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Timber Hills Shopping Center in Sonora. Sonora Police note that both individuals involved in the fight called 911 to report a custody issue.

Officers investigating the attack determined that 24-year-old Rayne Dehart of Sonora bit and hit her ex-boyfriend. The picture in the image box shows the visible injuries he suffered due to the argument. The red mark reveals a bite mark.

Dehart was taken into custody and booked at the Tuolumne County jail for domestic battery.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.