A Celebration Of Science, Teamwork And Environmental Stewardship

The 2025 Nature Bowl Challenge held at New Melones Visitor Center

New Melones Lake, CA— Learning to celebrate science, teamwork, and environmental stewardship is all part of the Nature Bowl Challenge, where students head outdoors to compete in the friendly competition.

The 2025 Nature Bowl Challenge, held at the New Melones Visitor Center, was hosted by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office (TCSOS) in collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). Every year, kids in the third through sixth grades compete to foster environmental stewardship, ecological literacy, and ecological awareness. This year, fourteen teams—comprising almost 120 students and their dedicated teacher-coaches—participated from across Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. Represented schools included Albert Michelson, Belleview, Columbia, Copperopolis, Curtis Creek, Hazel Fisher, Jamestown, Mark Twain, Mountain Oaks, Pinecrest Expedition, and Twain Harte. Teams moved through many stations during the day, such as Nature Relay, Nature Investigations, Enviromercials, Team Problem Solving, and Speedy Ringers—tasks created by the CDFW to assess kids’ cooperation and environmental consciousness.

“We applaud every participant for their enthusiasm, creativity, and dedication to protecting our environment,” noted TCSOS officials.

For over 30 years, the CDFW has run the Nature Bowl program, involving student teams in science-based games, challenges, and problem-solving exercises. It emphasizes teamwork, creativity, and critical thinking, with attendees inspired and educated by the local event’s intensive, experiential learning. Volunteers and partners helped make the event a success and are listed here: the Bureau of Reclamation, which provided the venue; the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which organizes Nature Bowl events throughout Northern California; the Calaveras County Office of Education and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office; and 4-H, which assisted in facilitating activities during the day.

Each division’s top two teams have been invited to the California State Nature Bowl Finals, which will take place at Camp Pollock near Sacramento on May 3, 2025. Here is the list of winning teams:

3rd–4th Grade Division:

Mountain Oaks Elementary

Twain Harte Elementary

5th–6th Grade Division: