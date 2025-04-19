U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Warns Of Scam

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is warning veterans to be aware of scams View Photo

Sonora, CA— The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is warning veterans to be aware and not get taken by false groups claiming extra benefits for a price.

The department cautions against these deceptive organizations, indicating that veterans are entitled to extra benefits and Social Security checks, but those claims are false. The fraudsters want to steal veterans’ personal data so they can line their pockets. Additionally, department officials advise that the criminals target veterans because they receive recurring monthly VA benefits, like healthcare and retirement, making them particularly vulnerable to identity theft.

Veterans Affairs officials provided these tips to know the signs of a scam:

Unexpected communications through phone calls, postcards, texts, emails, or social media messages

Pressure to act quickly by calling the number provided within five days

Requests for personal or financial information

