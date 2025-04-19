Parked Vehicle With Sleeping Occupants Resulted In Arrest

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA— A parked vehicle in Sonora with two sleeping people inside caught the attention of passing deputies and resulted in their arrest.

On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, at about 8:20 a.m., Tuolumne County deputies patrolling the Big Hill Road area near Bald Mountain Road North spotted a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road. As they approached the vehicle, they could see two people, who appeared asleep, in the front seats. They were identified as 30-year-old Alexander Tobin Araujo and 24-year-old Jenna Rose Beach, both of Turlock. A closer look inside the vehicle revealed visible drug paraphernalia in Araujo’s lap, and the pair was detained while deputies searched them and the vehicle.

Subsequently, Araujo was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, felony possession of controlled substances (two prior felony convictions), possession of a butterfly knife, and possession of pepper spray by a prohibited person. Araujo was also out on bail from another county and charged with committing a felony while on bail. Beach was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.