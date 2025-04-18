New Signage To Clearly Mark Overnight Parking Ban Near Yosemite

Signage along HWY 140 to reinforce existing overninght parking and camping restrictions near Yosemite View Photo

Mariposa, CA— To address long-standing community concerns and improve public safety, Mariposa County recently put up new roadside signage along Highway 140 to clearly reinforce overnight parking and camping restrictions near Yosemite National Park.

The signage stems from a 2021 county ordinance that forbids camping and overnight vehicle parking on county-owned or controlled property, aside from authorized campgrounds. Caltrans and county public works officials relayed that unauthorized camping in these areas puts the county at risk for fire, waste-related hazards, and unfavorable wildlife encounters, like bear incidents. Additionally, Caltrans turnouts can impede emergency access, block traffic, and create unsafe pedestrian crossings. Public works crews recently finished installing the overnight “No Parking” signs along the highway to the boundary of Yosemite, impacting both sides of the highway.

“By placing these signs, we’re ensuring that the rules are clear for visitors, which helps improve safety and reduces issues caused by unauthorized camping,” said Shannon Hansen, Mariposa County Director of Public Works. “This is an important step for our community, and we’re proud of the work our team has done to make it happen.”

The signs respond to persistent worries expressed by the El Portal community and lodging businesses that have seen major trash piles, unsafe conditions, and unapproved use of guest amenities resulting from the unauthorized camping.

“This is a responsible, community-driven step forward,” said Board Chair Rosemarie Smallcombe. “We’ve worked with Public Works, CalTrans, and CHP to ensure this is done right. Clear signage will help prevent overnight camping in restricted areas, which will protect our communities and help prevent further problems.”

For further details on the signage, call Mariposa County Public Works at (209) 966-5356.