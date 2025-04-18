Getting Help Preparing for Forest Fire Season And Safe Summer Fun

AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps working on the forest -- STF photo View Photos

Sonora, CA— The Stanislaus National Forest gets spring cleaning help thanks to the volunteer Forest Corps team.

The team assisted in preparing for the forest fire season and ensuring that summer leisure is safe. AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) and the US Forest Service have partnered to create the Forest Corps. Program participants work directly on projects related to resource management, environmental conservation, reforestation, and wildfire risk reduction. The crew has been working on many initiatives in the last several months, including route maintenance, controlled burning, and feeding the pack mules.

The pictures in the image box give an overview of some of the projects the volunteers completed this spring to prepare for summer recreation in the forest.