Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Posse Members To Preview Upcoming Mother Lode Roundup

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tim Orpurt, Mike Suess, and Dan Durnall

Tim Orpurt, Mike Suess, and Dan Durnall

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are some new happenings planned at this year’s Mother Lode Roundup.

The event, highlighted by the parade and two-day rodeo, will be on May 10-11. It always occurs on Mother’s Day weekend. There are also lead-up events like this Saturday’s Great Steak BBQ at the Posse grounds, the Tuolumne County Band Review (May 7), and the Queen Coronation/Calcutta (May 8).

A new development this year is that the rodeo will air nationally on The Cowboy Channel.

Mother Lode Views this weekend will feature a preview of the Roundup with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse members Tim Orpurt, Mike Suess, and Dan Durnall.

They will also talk about who this year’s queen candidates are and highlight community members who are receiving special recognition.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 