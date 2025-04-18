Posse Members To Preview Upcoming Mother Lode Roundup

Tim Orpurt, Mike Suess, and Dan Durnall View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are some new happenings planned at this year’s Mother Lode Roundup.

The event, highlighted by the parade and two-day rodeo, will be on May 10-11. It always occurs on Mother’s Day weekend. There are also lead-up events like this Saturday’s Great Steak BBQ at the Posse grounds, the Tuolumne County Band Review (May 7), and the Queen Coronation/Calcutta (May 8).

A new development this year is that the rodeo will air nationally on The Cowboy Channel.

Mother Lode Views this weekend will feature a preview of the Roundup with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse members Tim Orpurt, Mike Suess, and Dan Durnall.

They will also talk about who this year’s queen candidates are and highlight community members who are receiving special recognition.