Update: Ferguson Fire Activity Increases

Update at 5:30 p.m.: As the big plume in the image box shows fire activity has intensified this afternoon on the Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County. The increase is due to the “inversion layer” lifting, according to Incident Command officials, who explain that is when the temperature which is normally cooler at higher altitudes, instead is inverted and the hotter temperature is at the top, which traps the smoke and decrease the amount of air that gets to a fire.

The latest update on the size of the fire is 22,892 acres and there remains seven percent containment.

Update: 11:08 a.m.: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory evacuation notice for the Foresta community northeast of El Portal within Yosemite National Park. Sheriff’s officials explain that there is a potential, if conditions change, that they could be ordered to leave their homes or businesses at a moments notice so residents will want to prepare in case they are evacuated. The public will be notified of what roadways will be safe for travel if an evacuation order is issued.

A reminder, a Red Cross Shelter is operating at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Original story at 8:52 a.m.: The latest size estimate this morning of the Ferguson Fire is 22,892 acres and there remains seven percent containment.

216 structures remain threatened but none have been destroyed or even damaged. Firefighters continue to improve containment lines along Sweetwater Ridge and are monitoring the fire’s spread along the Merced River Canyon. To this point it has remained on the south side of the canyon. Crews are also protecting homes and businesses near the communities of Jerseydale and Yosemite West. A total of 2,700 firefighters are assigned to the incident. There are 203 engines, 39 water tenders, 16 helicopters, 58 hand crews and 41 dozers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An 18 mile stretch of Highway 140 remains closed. An unusually heavy inversion layer stayed over the fire most of yesterday, limiting growth, but the spread picked up late in the afternoon when it lifted.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground, Jerseydale/Mariposa Pines, El Portal Trailer Court, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, Savage’s Trading Post and Sweetwater Ridge.

Areas under an evacuation advisory include Yosemite West, Lushmeadows, Ponderosa Basin, Triangle Road, Darrah Road, portions of Highway 49 South, the National Park Service’s El Portal Complex, Rancheria Flat housing and Old El Portal.

