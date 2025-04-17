Taking Bus Safety To A Whole New Level

TCSOS bus crash training -- CHP photo View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Unit of the CHP, along with Tuolumne County schools, held a crash training session yesterday, taking bus safety to a new level.

The training used a real school bus flipped on its side to simulate a crash, as seen in the photo in the image box. It shows how local bus drivers received valuable instructions on how to manage a tragic situation like this one. According to the CHP, the bus was even filled with smoke to make the scenario as realistic as possible. Then, drivers were trained on how to check for injuries and safely evacuate students from a rolled bus.

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office gives these bus safety reminders for the rest of the school year:

Bus Safety:

Watch for buses making frequent stops. Stop when the bus has its stop sign extended and red lights flashing.

Teach kids to stand back from the curb while waiting for the bus and to board and exit safely.

If the bus has seatbelts, make sure they’re used. Encourage good behavior on the bus to avoid distractions for the driver.

Pedestrian Safety:

Use crosswalks and obey traffic signals when walking to and from school.

Stay alert! Remind children to avoid distractions like phones or headphones while crossing streets.

Driving Safety:

Stick to school zone speed limits and be extra cautious during school start and end times.

Avoid using mobile phones while driving in school zones.