Coyote Sam And Misfits Raise Chaos In Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Coyote Sam in downtown Sonora

Coyote Sam in downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Roundup is just around the corner, as Coyote Sam and his gang wreaked havoc in downtown Sonora on Thursday.

The bandits showed up at the annual sponsors luncheon at Emberz put on by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse. It briefly brought traffic to a halt as the bandits always confront the sheriff and try to put an end to the Mother Lode Roundup festivities.

This year’s parade and rodeo will occur on May 10-11.

Click on the video box to see some of the action.

