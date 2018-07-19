Partnership Brings New Psychiatrist To Tuolumne County

Dr. Erica Vega Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora and the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center teamed up to hire a psychiatrist that is available to see patients in the county.

Erica Vega, D.O., will care for patients at both the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Health Center in Tuolumne and at Adventist Health Sonora’s Rural Health Specialty Clinic. The move comes after a 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment identified mental health care as an area of high need in the county. The report was compiled by Adventist Health Sonora in partnership with the Tuolumne County Public Health Department.

It is noted that Dr. Vega completed her general psychiatry residency at Loma Linda University, and earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Midwestern University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona. She is originally from Southern California and attended UCLA where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Disability Studies.

Looking ahead to working in a small town environment, Dr. Vega says, “In an urban area, psychiatrists typically focus on one area of their specialty. Practicing in a rural area I have the opportunity to accept all patients, keeping my medical knowledge up to date and practicing a wider breadth of care.”

Dr. Vega is accepting new patients by referral. For more information you can call Adventist Health Sonora’s Rural Health Specialty Clinic at 536-5110 or the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center at 928-5400.

