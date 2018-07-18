Names Released In Major Injury Motorcycle Crash

Tuolumne County, CA – New details have been released on a head-on motorcycle and vehicle crash on Highway 120/New Priest Grade and east of Old Priest Grade that ejected both bike riders.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday near the Priest Station Café, as reported here. The CHP reports that the driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, 58-year-old Peter Hall from the United Kingdom was eastbound on the highway when he entered a curve in the oncoming traffic lane and smashed into a 2018 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 35-year-old Aurore Nicaise of France. Hall and his passenger 65-year-old Mhairi Suckling, also from the United Kingdom, were ejected from the bike. Both suffered major injuries. Nicaise had minor injuries. Her passenger also from France 36-year-old Pierre Michel was not hurt.
Traffic was backed up as the top of Highway 120/New Priest Grade and Old Priest Grade was shut down for about 15 minutes as tow crews cleared the scene.