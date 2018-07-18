Quantcast
Names Released In Major Injury Motorcycle Crash

07/18/2018 8:02 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Tuolumne County, CA – New details have been released on a head-on motorcycle and vehicle crash on Highway 120/New Priest Grade and east of Old Priest Grade that ejected both bike riders.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday near the Priest Station Café, as reported here. The CHP reports that the driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, 58-year-old Peter Hall from the United Kingdom was eastbound on the highway when he entered a curve in the oncoming traffic lane and smashed into a 2018 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 35-year-old Aurore Nicaise of France. Hall and his passenger 65-year-old Mhairi Suckling, also from the United Kingdom, were ejected from the bike. Both suffered major injuries.  Nicaise had minor injuries. Her passenger also from France 36-year-old Pierre Michel was not hurt.

Traffic was backed up as the top of Highway 120/New Priest Grade and Old Priest Grade was shut down for about 15 minutes as tow crews cleared the scene.

New Priest Grade near Priest Station Cafe

New Priest Grade near Priest Station Cafe
