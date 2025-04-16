Mariposa County Sheriff Targets Alleged Major Child Predator

Robert Brooks—MCSO booking photo View Photo

Mariposa, CA— Calling it “one of the most severe Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) cases ever seen in Mariposa County,” deputies arrested the alleged suspect after discovering extensive material depicting the crime on 133 digital devices.

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, deputies arrested 58-year-old Robert Brooks in Calaveras County, where he had been working, in connection with an extensive child sexual abuse material (CSAM) investigation. His arrest stems from a September 2024 search warrant conducted at a property in the Coulterville/Greeley Hill area. Investigators found 133 electronic gadgets at Brooks’ house during the search. Afterwards, forensic warrants were acquired; a first examination of the devices showed that 25 of them had evidence related to child sexual assault.

The devices were forensically extracted and analyzed over many months, operating a collaborative investigation between the Fresno Multi-Agency Digital (MAD) Lab, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The findings were astounding, with 14,649 videos and 886,169 images found to be child sexual assault material (CSAM).

“This is one of the most severe CSAM cases we’ve ever seen in Mariposa County,” stated Sheriff Jeremy Briese. “These cases are disturbing on every level, but I want the community to know we will never stop hunting down predators who exploit children. The work done by our investigators, the ICAC Task Force, and our forensic partners was nothing short of exceptional. These are not easy cases to work, emotionally or mentally, but our team remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

It is unclear if any children depicted in the video or photos were from the county. Brooks was then handcuffed without incident for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor engaged in sexual conduct. His bail was set at $50,000. Detectives advise that the investigation remains ongoing, and further charges may be filed pending continued forensic analysis. They also ask that anyone with information regarding this case or any potential victim(s) contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615.