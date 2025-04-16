Angels Camp’s Utica Park Has An Opening Date

Angels Camp, CA — Next month, the Angels Camp community will have a chance to visit the newly revamped Utica Park.

The popular gathering spot has been fenced off and closed for two years due to an overhaul following a $3-million grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to make several upgrades (and acquire 3.4 acres of the adjacent former Lightner Mine property). The goal is to turn it into a regional destination.

There is new playground equipment, courts, a stage, walking paths, and several other amenities. In addition, the historic Mark Twain statue has been restored.

The Angels Camp City Council discussed plans for reopening the park at Tuesday’s meeting. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Mayor Michael Chimente, who confirms that a “soft-opening” will happen on May 12 with a grand opening celebration on May 31.

We will pass along more specifics about the Grand Opening as it draws nearer.