Banks Named Clarke Broadcasting General Manager

Sonora, CA — A new General Manager has been hired at Clarke Broadcasting, which owns and operates AM 1450 KVML, Star 92.7, 93.5 KKBN and myMotherLode.com.

Clarke Broadcasting owner H. Randolph Holder announces that Jason Banks is stepping into the role. Banks has recently been a consultant for myMotherLode.com and was previously the manager of Mother Lode Internet (a provider formerly owned by Clarke Broadcasting). Outgoing General Manager Tom Nankival, a native of the Midwest, is leaving for a radio opportunity in Indiana.

Holder says, “Tom brought years of experience to his position with us, and South Bend (Indiana) will benefit from that experience, as we did. It is difficult to replace that experience, but we are lucky to be able to have Jason re-join Clarke Broadcasting. Having previously served as General Manager of Mother Lode Internet, he was instrumental in the continued development and growth of myMotherLode.com. Being a long-time member of the community, he’ll ensure our continued tradition of public service both on-air and online.”

Banks takes over, effective immediately, with Nankival assisting during the immediate transition period.