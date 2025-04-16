Volunteer Opportunities To Be On Display

Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA — The annual Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair is coming up this Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Mother Lode Views recently highlighted the event and the importance of volunteering, in a show you can find by clicking here (featuring Jolynn Miller, Darrell Slocum and Nancy White).

Sonora Area Foundation CEO Slocum has also authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the Volunteer Fair, which can be found here.

He writes, “Without volunteers, many of the programs that serve our neighbors simply couldn’t function. Volunteers deliver meals, organize fundraisers, clean up trails, provide mentorship, and lend a hand wherever it’s needed most.”

Slocum also talks about the benefits of volunteering and being part of a bigger cause.

The free event will run from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the fairgrounds.