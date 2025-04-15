Senator Alvarado-Gil Picks Groveland Leader As Woman Of The Year

Sonora, CA — Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil stopped by today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting to give a special honor to a Groveland woman.

The Senator recognized Patti Beaulieu as her pick for Woman of the Year for Tuolumne County. The selections for each county are made annually as part of Women’s History Month.

Alvarado-Gil stated, “For decades, Patti has been at the heart of local civic life. She is dedicated, she is determined, and deeply committed to her neighbors. Whether leading the Groveland Republican women, organizing community events, or simply lending a helping hand. Patti has embodied the very spirit of public service. It is not because she has had to, but because she believes in this community and what it stands for.”

Alvarado-Gil added that Beaulieu has been an active member of the non-profit Helping Hands Executive Board and manages the group’s local thrift store. She is also a strong supporter of local schools and is active with the Pine Mountain Lake Association. Her nomination came from District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer.

Beaulieu was on hand to accept a proclamation from the California Senate.