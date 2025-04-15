Newsom And Visit California Strategize To Attract Canadian Visitors

Visit CA Logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — In response to recent trade tensions between the US and Canada, California is launching a new campaign inviting Canadians to visit the state.

Visit California, in partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom, is targeting Canadians in a new campaign.

Taking a swipe at President Donald Trump, Newsom says in a welcome message to Canadian visitors, “Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans. California is the ultimate playground — over 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset, from our iconic beaches and national parks to world-class wine, food, and outdoor adventure — there’s something here for everyone. Canada, come experience our California Love.”

The Governor’s Office notes that tourism from Canada dropped 12% in February compared to the year prior.

The upcoming campaign will extend Visit California’s $5.2 million annual marketing investment in Canada.

“California is committed to rolling out the red carpet for our Canadian visitors, whenever you’re ready to visit,” Visit California President & CEO Caroline Beteta said. “California and Canada share so much in common. Our inclusive values, love of natural beauty and passion for innovation bind us, and we look forward to welcoming you back with the same community spirit you’ve always shown us.”’

Visit California is a nonprofit corporation funded by private travel, tourism and hospitality businesses in the state. The Governor’s Office notes that no tax dollars will be used to fund this campaign.