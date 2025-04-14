Angels Council To Firm Up Utica Park Opening Date, Discuss Firewise

Angels Camp, CA — By Tuesday, when the Angels Camp City Council next meets, the construction at Utica Park is anticipated to be completed.

The council will be asked by staff to determine a “firm opening date” for the park. Tentative ideas were discussed at the last meeting, but a final date was not picked. The park has been going through a transformation to be a regional destination with new trails, playground equipment, courts, a stage, and other amenities.

In other business, a report will be submitted about Fire Wise USA, and a discussion will be held about supporting any neighborhoods in the city that want to pursue establishing a Firewise USA program.

In addition, there will be a vote on a new ordinance related to “grading, drainage, and erosion control,” and a presentation from Calaveras County’s Agricultural Commissioner about a scam going around related to seed packets from China showing up in some mailboxes. They could be invasive and harmful to livestock.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5 pm at the Angels Camp Fire House at 1404 Vallecito Road.