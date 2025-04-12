Traffic Disruption In Phoenix Lake Area

Shaws Flat Pipeline Crossing -- TUD map View Photo

Phoenix Lake, CA— A pipeline project will cause delays for motorists for several days next week.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) anticipates traffic disruptions on Phoenix Lake Road and Meadow Brook Drive, north of Highway 108, on Monday, April 14th, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. That timeframe will also be in place on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, and then again that day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for “equipment mobilization” related to the Shaw’s Flat Pipeline Project.

During the work, westbound traffic will be affected, and one-way traffic controls will be implemented, causing up to 15-minute delays for motorists. TUD asks drivers to use alternative routes if possible. Additional specific traffic impacts can be viewed on the image box map.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we undertake this essential project to enhance the reliability of our water supply infrastructure,” stated TUD.

Travelers are also asked to slow down and drive carefully in the cone zones.