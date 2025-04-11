Mostly Clear
Vasquez To Recap First Year As Sheriff And Look Ahead

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez this weekend.

Just over a year ago, Vasquez took the oath of office (replacing Bill Pooley), and he will detail some of the changes he has implemented in year one.

In addition, he will talk about issues like the upcoming fire season, community concerns related to fentanyl, infrastructure needs, and the county’s budget challenges.

