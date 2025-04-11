Boyles Picked To Be New Summerville Elementary Principal

Chris Boyles - Sonora Elementary Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — The current Sonora Elementary School Principal was hired to be the Principal at Summerville Elementary, effective next school year.

Summerville Elementary School District announces the hiring of Chris Boyles.

The district’s Superintendent, Ben Howell, says, “Chris is a student-focused leader who knows how to build strong relationships with staff, students, and families. He has a clear vision for excellence and a deep respect for the culture and traditions of a school community. We’re confident that Chris will be a tremendous asset to our district, and we are excited to welcome him into the Summerville team.”

In accepting the role, Boyles said in a statement, “I stand on representing a campus that is safe for our students and staff, provides a quality education, honors its traditions and history, and serves its community well. I want the students to love where they go to school, have personal pride in their accomplishments, and be celebrated for their efforts. It’s an incredible honor to join the Summerville community, and I’m excited to partner with staff and families to help every student reach their full potential.”

Boyles was raised in Orland, California, earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Chico State University in 1996, and began his career teaching and coaching at Colusa High School. He later taught at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico before serving as a district math coach with the Colusa County Office of Education. His journey into school leadership began in his hometown of Orland, where he served as principal at Fairview Elementary—his childhood school. Most recently, he has served as principal of Sonora Elementary School since 2012. His wife, Ashley, is a Sonora native.

Boyles will begin the new role at Summerville Elementary during the 2025-26 school year.