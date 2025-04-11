Sonora Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Chandler Case of Sonora Arrested View Photo

Sonora, CA — A two-month investigation led to the arrest of a Sonora man for allegedly possessing and distributing Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM).

In February, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force about a Tuolumne County man having and distributing illicit material.

During an investigation, detectives sent warrants to multiple social media companies. Through the warrants, detectives found evidence of possession and distribution of Child Sexual Assault Material and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Chandler Case of Sonora.

Case was recently arrested while leaving his home. Detectives then served a search warrant, and additional evidence was seized.

Case was arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on charges related to the possession and distribution of CSAM.