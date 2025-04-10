Yosemite National Park Reports Final Snow Survey

Yosemite ranger helping to conduct the final snow survey in the park View Photos

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park has tallied the numbers of its final snow survey.

Based on the water content of the snow, rangers conducting the April 1 survey discovered that the Tuolumne River basin was 72% of average and the Merced River basin was 75%.

“More snow has fallen since the measurements were recorded, even though the April snow survey is typically finished when the snowpack is at its highest,” advised park officials, adding, “Conditions in summer will be greatly influenced by spring weather, and warmer, drier days are approaching.”

As reported here, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducted its April 1st manual snowpack survey at the end of March. It found the statewide snowpack measured 90% of average for this period. The DWR’s current reservoir conditions for New Melones are 83 percent, Don Pedro is 86 percent, and Camanche is 79 percent of average for this time of year. To see all the state reservoir numbers, click here.