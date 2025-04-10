Large Meth Bust At Amador County Casino

Drugs and guns found in casino hotel room -- ACSO photo View Photo

Jackson, CA— Two men were arrested after staff discovered a large amount of methamphetamine in their Amador County casino hotel room and vehicle, along with two guns.

On Tuesday, April 8th, at around noon, Jackson Rancheria Casino and Hotel Security alerted the sheriff’s office regarding hotel staff finding suspected drugs in one of their rooms. When deputies arrived, they learned the two unidentified men had checked out shortly before.

Minutes later, casino security notified the deputies that the suspects were in the casino parking garage, about to leave again. Deputies were able to stop the men and handcuff them without incident.

A search of their vehicle turned up baggies of drugs indicative of sales and two firearms. Investigators noted that one of the firearms had previously been reported as stolen. In total, nearly one pound of suspected methamphetamine was found.

The suspects are from Southern California and were booked on multiple drug- and weapons-related charges.