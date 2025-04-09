High Sierra snowmobile rescue in Amador County -- Amador Fire Department photo View Photos

Amador County, CA— A man had to be rescued in the High Sierra after being injured while riding a snowmobile near Mud Lake in Amador County this past weekend.

Amador Fire Protection District responded just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025, to a remote area medical rescue on Highway 88. Exactly how the man was injured was not disclosed. A staging area was set up at Mud Lake Road. A California Highway Patrol’s H-20 helicopter located the patient and then maintained visual contact to guide rescuers to the scene, which was about a two-mile hike.

Upon their arrival, they found an unidentified adult male patient who had sustained major injuries while riding a snowmobile in the backcountry. Rescuers stabilized and prepared the patient for the helicopter ride to a nearby hospital. No update was given on the man’s condition or his identity.

Additional resources that assisted in the rescue included Kirkwood Fire, El Dorado National Forest, and American Legion Ambulance.