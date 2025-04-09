Granny Basketball Event To Support Local Non-Profit

Granny basketball participants - photo by Ben Billiet View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Granny Basketball League was created by a Columbia woman, and it now spans across 10 states and has over 600 players.

Now in its 20th year, Granny basketball was founded by Barb McPherson Trammell in Iowa (who later relocated to Columbia, CA).

The game follows the traditional rules of 1920s women’s basketball. They play on three courts, are only allowed to dribble two times, and allow no physical contact, running, or jumping. Players must be 50 years or older and wear a uniform that looks typical of the 1920s era, with bloomers, middy blouses and knee socks to represent each team’s identity.

California has three teams: the Columbia Gold Diggers, the Oakdale Broncos, and the California Poppies. More teams are in the works.

The three CA teams will take part in a triple header this Saturday, April 12, starting at 2 pm, at the Columbia Elementary School gymnasium on Parrotts Ferry Road. Admission is by donation and all proceeds will benefit the local A Center For a Non-Violent Community that works to end domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and trauma.

In March, the California Poppies and Columbia Gold Diggers faced off in exhibition play at the Stockton Kings (see photo). In 2023 & 2024, the California teams participated in the Granny National Tournament, and plan to play again this year in San Antonio Texas in July.