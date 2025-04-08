Illegal Pot Grow Bust In Calaveras County Raises Concerns

Illegal pot grown in the 200 block of High School Street in San Andreas -- CCSO photo View Photos

San Andreas, CA— An illegal marijuana grow raid resulted in over 5,000 plants, and what is shocking is how close it was to a Calaveras County high school.

The bust happened on Friday, April 4th, 2025, around 9 a.m., in the 200 block of High School Street off Highway 49 in San Andreas, about a block from Calaveras High School. Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the probation department, carried out a search warrant that ended with the confiscation and eradication of more than 5,000 plants and 460 pounds of processed marijuana found inside the home and an unidentified detached structure on the property. Also discovered were illegal steroids and high-capacity magazines.

Sheriff’s officials estimated the street value of the marijuana at between 1.3 million and 2.1 million dollars. While no suspects were found on the property, sheriff’s officials noted that the investigation is ongoing. They added, “Narcotic investigators are reviewing potential criminal violations as to the proximity to the high school. Due to the discovery of dangerous wiring within the cultivation site—a known fire hazard in illicit grow operations—investigators are also collaborating with Calaveras County Code Enforcement.

According to investigators, the operation was purposely planned for spring break out of an abundance of caution. A deputy was also posted on the school grounds.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating unlawful growing sites. Anyone with information regarding an illegal grow should call its tip line at (209) 754-6030.