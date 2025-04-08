T.C. DUI Prosecution Unit Continues Strong In 2nd Quarter Results

Crime graphic with handcuffs View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office DUI Prosecution Unit has filed more cases in its second quarter and is interested in creating a “fatal response protocol.”

The District Attorney’s Office released the filing and conviction statistics for the second quarter of its DUI Prosecution Unit. We reported here at the beginning of the year that the D.A.’s office praised the work of the lone experienced prosecutor working the cases in quarter one. There were 81 DUI cases filed, with 67 convictions.

In the second quarter, both the cases and convictions rose, while still being staffed by just one attorney. Here are the statistics provided by the D.A.’s office for the second quarter of the grant, as follows:

DUI Cases Reviewed: 116

DUI Cases Filed: 111

DUI Convictions: 92

Wet Reckless Convictions: 13

At the second quarterly law enforcement roundtable meeting, hosted by the unit, attendees included the members of the California Highway Patrol, Sonora Police Department, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and Tuolumne County Probation. The two main focuses of the roundtable discussion were generating ideas to increase awareness and education regarding the dangers of drinking and driving and creating a fatal response protocol that would be deployed in the event that there is a DUI-related fatality, according to D.A. office officials.

The District Attorney’s Office reports that, despite the unit’s present funding expiring in September 2025, it has applied for a second award for the 2025–2026 grant year. Through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the California Office of Traffic Safety awarded a grant to fund this initiative.