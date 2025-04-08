Nude Man Spurred Law Enforcement Response To Local School

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — There was a heavy law enforcement response to the Sierra Waldorf School on Rawhide Road in Jamestown Tuesday morning.

Asked about what occurred, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian reports, “At about 8:15 in the morning, we received a call from a Waldorf school employee who reported there was a naked man next to the school yelling for help, visible to students, with loud banging noises also heard.”

She adds, “Several deputies responded with lights and sirens to the area, and upon arrival, they quickly determined the man was associated with a nearby residence for special needs adults and there was no threat to the school. Deputies conducted a welfare check on the man, who did not require any law enforcement assistance, before clearing from the location.”

Students remained in the classrooms at the private Jamestown school during the incident until receiving the all-clear.