REAL ID Deadline Approaches

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sonora, CA — Anyone planning to fly anytime soon and who hasn’t received the new REAL ID must head to the Department of Motor Vehicles in the next month.

The US Department of Homeland Security will start requiring REAL IDs, effective May 7, at airports, for those traveling domestically. It was initially set to take effect a few years ago, but it was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The new REAL ID card has either a flag or a star that says “enhanced” to indicate that it is a REAL ID. The California Department of Motor Vehicles reports that in order to receive a new ID card, you must present proof of identity that includes one of the following:

· Valid U.S. passport or passport card (Preferred)

· Original or Certified copy of U.S birth certificate (issued by a city, county, or state vital statistics office).

· Valid Permanent Resident Card

· Foreign passport with a valid U.S. Visa and approved I-94 form

· Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of U.S. Citizenship

· Certified copy of birth certificate from a U.S. Territory

· Valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD) Card (I-766) or valid/expired EAD Card with Notice of Action

· Valid Permanent Resident Card with Notice of Action (I-797 C) or Approval Notice (I-797)

· U.S. Certificate of Birth Abroad or Consular Report of Birth Abroad of U.S. Citizen

· Valid foreign passport stamped “Processed for I-551”

· Documents reflecting TPS benefit eligibility

More information about REAL IDs can be found here.