Around 1,400 ‘Hands Off’ Rallies Across Nation And One In Sonora

Hands off rally in downtown Sonora on Saturday -- photo by Tori James View Photos

Sonora, CA— “Hands off” rallies were held today across the nation and right here in Sonora.

Hundreds filled Courthouse Park and lined Washington Street/Highway 49, between Jackson Street and Yaney Avenue, to protest President Donald Trump’s policies, including tariffs and government cuts, including federal jobs, Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. They shouted slogans and cheered when vehicles passed by and honked. There were plenty of colorful signs, one reading, “We had a constitution; now we don’t,” others stating, “Hands off our bodies, ballots, freedoms, democracy and agencies,” “Dump Trump,” and “Courage is contagious; join us.”

More than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and election activists, planned the nationwide protest in all 50 states. Sonora’s rally was sponsored by Tuolumne County Indivisible.