What Are All the Teal Ribbons In Downtown Sonora?

CNVC volunteers putting up teal ribbons in downtown Sonora -- photo by Pamela Orebaugh View Photos

Sonora, CA — Notice all the teal cardboard ribbons and silver and blue pinwheels in downtown Sonora and wonder what they are for.

The ribbons and signs line Washington Street and are also on display in Courthouse Park for the second annual “Paint the Town Teal” campaign to send a powerful show of support for survivors of sexual assault during April’s National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Center For A Non Violent Community (CNVC) organized the event, partnering with local agencies including the Tuolumne County District Attorney/Victim Witness Office, Child Welfare Services, Behavioral Health, and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Tribal Social Services. Organizers comment that this year’s campaign sends a clear message: “We believe you.”

“Sexual assault can touch anyone of any age, race, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” said Becca Simon, of CNVC. “We’re here to support all survivors.”

Notably, the county’s Sexual Assault Response Team increased its number of certified sexual assault nurse examiners from one to three in 2024, a major step forward in providing critical care, according to CNVC. The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Assistance Center also reported robust support efforts. In 2025, advocates Dixie Sky, Krystle Fouts, Hollie Brown, and Tracy Archer delivered more than 9,080 services to 557 victims of crime.

“Their commitment to justice, healing, and empowerment is invaluable,” praised District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke.

From March 2024 to March 2025, CNVC provided 867 services to 101 survivors. CNVC advocate Aubreanna McNamara will address the board, highlighting that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men experience sexual violence in their lifetime. The Board of Supervisors is expected to issue a proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month at its April 8 meeting. Organizers noted that essential victim services are under threat due to impending federal and state financial cuts, despite increased community involvement. Local programs may be impacted by recent federal cutbacks and the state budget’s lack of money specifically for victim assistance for 2025–2026.

CNVC has a new home at 178 Fairview Lane in Sonora thanks to a legacy donation from Elizabeth Sewell, a late founding member. Survivors aged 13 and older can access confidential, anonymous services at CNVC or by calling (209) 588-9305. Youth under 12 may receive support when accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

Additional April observances include Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week; those details can be found by clicking here.