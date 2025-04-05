Making Forest Trails Safer For Recreators

STF Crew 3 from the California Conservation Corps (CCC) Stockton Delta Center got to work clearing obstacles like brush to reduce the risk of rollovers and other accidents -- STF photo View Photos

Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest got some help to make trails safer for recreationists.

Earlier this fall, Crew 3 from the California Conservation Corps (CCC) Stockton Delta Center got to work clearing obstacles like brush to reduce the risk of rollovers and other accidents. Much of the work was done around Niagra Rim Trail and trails around Hull Creek, concentrating on off-highway vehicle areas, giving those on dirt bikes or ATVs a smoother ride.

As can be viewed in the image box photos, crews cleared brush, built rock walls, and removed downed trees.

“Their dedication and hard work, combined with support from Forest Service staff, resulted in safer trails and expanded recreational opportunities for the public!” noted forest officials.