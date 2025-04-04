TCSO Hoping For New Leads About Missing Woman

Missing Woman Kimana Councilman View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is re-releasing information about a 2021 missing person in hopes of getting any potential new leads related to her whereabouts.

23-year-old Kimana Councilman was last seen in Jamestown’s Rocca Park in May of that year.

Councilman was described as being a white female, 5’5”, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Councilman has a pentagram tattoo on the inside of her right wrist, as pictured.

Anyone who has seen Councilman or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact TCSO Investigations Division at 209-533-5815.