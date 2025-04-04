Event Aims To Spur Community Volunteerism

JoLyn, Miller, Darrell Slocum and Nancy White View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many local organizations are only as strong as the volunteers who generously give time to help in their efforts to meet community needs.

The annual Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair is coming up Thursday, April 17, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. It is a chance for people to stop by and learn more about various groups in the community and types of volunteer roles available. All ages are encouraged to attend.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature some of the organizers of the Volunteer Fair, JoLynn Miller, the Director of the UC Cooperative Extension in the Central Sierra, Darrell Slocum, the CEO of the Sonora Area Foundation, and Nancy White, one of the founding members of Love Tuolumne County and a board member for the volunteer fair.

They will also talk about the positive impact that volunteering can have on individual lives.