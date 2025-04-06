Second Week of April Roadwork

Road Work Sign View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week due to work by Caltrans, from April 6th to the 12th.

In Calaveras on Highway 4 traffic breaks for highway construction from Bonaza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road will allow for work on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for long-term construction work will continue between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through December. There will also be utility work that closes the shoulder areas at Mongomery Drive and Gill Haven Drive on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. More utility work will also close the shoulder of the road Andrew Lane on Thursday between noon and 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for construction work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 at night the left and right shoulder will be closed at Raspberry Lane/Hardscabble Street to Church Street/Pine Street to allow for utility work on Thursday and Friday, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne County from New Melones Reservoir Bridge to the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line one-way traffic control will allow for a bridge inspection on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 in Tuolumne the Tuolumne River Bridge will have one-way traffic control to allow for bridge inspection. The inspection is scheduled Wednesday between 8 AM and 2:30 PM.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.