New Acting Regional Forester for Pacific Southwest Region

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken now new acting regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region -- STF photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— There is a new acting regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region who is well known in the Mother Lode.

USDA Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz announced that Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken had already begun serving in this position, effective March 31, 2025. He will temporarily replace Jennifer Eberlein, who is retiring after nearly 33 years of service.

“I would like to thank Jen for the work she’s done to consistently improve forest health across the national forests in California and beyond. She will be missed by the many partners and employees of our agency,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz.

Kuiken started working at the USDA Office of Budget and Program Analysis in 2004. After that he was Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, District Ranger on the Chippewa National Forest, and the current Forest Supervisor on the Stanislaus National Forest since 2017. By involving partners, the general public, researchers, and staff, Kuiken has spearheaded creative strategies to lower fire danger. He holds a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.

“Over the past seven years, I have seen communities and partners in California working together to find pathways that will lead to greater resiliency,” said Kuiken. “It’s my honor to continue to be a part of this, just now in a different role. Through local and state government engagement, combined with engaged partners, we can continue to support rural and urban economies and further reduce risk of wildland fire.”

In this temporary role, Kuiken will oversee management of all 18 national forests in California, stretching over 20 million acres, Hawaii, and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands. 60% of California’s water comes from national forests, which also serve as the watershed for more than 2,400 reservoirs and most of the state’s major aqueducts.

“Jason’s understanding of the importance of field work and collaboration with state and local decision-makers perfectly positions him to serve in this leadership role for the Pacific Southwest Region. As the agency focuses on safety, active forest management, fire management, and recreation, he will work with our partners to advance the agency’s mission-critical work,” said Chief Schultz.

Find additional information about the Pacific Southwest Region by clicking here.