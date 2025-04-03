Seat Opens On CCWD Board

San Andreas, CA — A longtime board member on the Calaveras County Water District recently announced that she is stepping down from the role.

Bertha Underhill first served on the board from 2001-09 and again from 2014-25.

In announcing the vacancy of her District Three seat, the district reports, “Throughout her tenure, Bertha has devoted her time, energy, and expertise to ensuring clean, reliable water and wastewater service for our community.”

It continues, “Her leadership and passion have made a lasting impact, and we wish her the best in her next chapter!”

The district is seeking applicants interested in serving out the remaining 1.5 years of her term. They must reside in District Three (see map). The area includes Ebbetts Pass, Douglas Flat, Vallecito, Indian Rock and Six Mile Village.

Candidates must submit a letter of interest by April 25, and interviews will be conducted during a special meeting at 1 pm on April 30.

Send to the attention of the Board Clerk at CCWD, 120 Toma St., San Andreas, 95249 using the following options:

Letters of interest must be postmarked by 5:00 p.m. on 4/25/2025

Submitted via hand-delivery to the CCWD office at 120 Toma Court, San Andreas, no later than 4:00 p.m. on 4/25/2025

Emailed to administration@ccwd.org by 4:00 p.m. on 4/25/2025

Anyone with questions can contact the board clerk, Rebecca Hitchcock, at 209-754-3028 or rebeccah@ccwd.org.